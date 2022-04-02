Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 3rd quarter worth $1,816,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

