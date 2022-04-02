Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.21 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.89 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

