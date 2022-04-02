Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.