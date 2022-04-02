Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

