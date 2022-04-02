Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of RPM International worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

