Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 99,185 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $947,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DCF opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

