Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 22,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 156,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.