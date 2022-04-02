Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,228 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

