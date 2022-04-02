Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 24,212 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $276.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.09 and its 200 day moving average is $348.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

