Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 991 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.60 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.