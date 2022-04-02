Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $500,930.64 and approximately $233,777.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

