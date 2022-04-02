Jarvis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $271,745.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $271,745.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00108559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.