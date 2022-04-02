JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.55 ($2.02). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 148.25 ($1.94), with a volume of 9,278,916 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.73) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.42. The company has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,901,493.32).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

