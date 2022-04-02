John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.07

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.07 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 160.65 ($2.10). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,519,211 shares changing hands.
WG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.97).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.07.
John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
