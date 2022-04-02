John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.07

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.07 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 160.65 ($2.10). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,519,211 shares changing hands.

WG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.97).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.07.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,590.59). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,312,771.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.