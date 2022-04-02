Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average is $166.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

