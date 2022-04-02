Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Johnson Outdoors worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.72 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

