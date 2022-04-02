Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.81

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.81 and traded as low as $35.43. Joint shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 133,441 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Joint alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Joint by 33.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.