JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.68). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.60), with a volume of 249,733 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30.
About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)
