JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

