JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $499.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.67). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.54), with a volume of 179,129 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.93. The stock has a market cap of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

