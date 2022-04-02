Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 13,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 127,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical products in the cannabis consumer segment, and non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.