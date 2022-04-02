K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $24.32 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,205 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

