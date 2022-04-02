Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to post $214.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $172.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $890.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.10 million to $900.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $935.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $960.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $636,133. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,613,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

