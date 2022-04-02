Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $246.03 and last traded at $246.03. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.00.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.62.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

