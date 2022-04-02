Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.95. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 63,909 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$39.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.