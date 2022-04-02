Karura (KAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.77 Million

Karura (KAR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Karura has a total market capitalization of $55.41 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karura has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.97 or 0.07508467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.02 or 1.00178318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045817 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

