Kattana (KTN) Price Reaches $3.38

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $55,371.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.00 or 0.07496597 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.03 or 1.00128730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.