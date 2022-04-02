Kava.io Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

