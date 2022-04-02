KCS Wealth Advisory Has $30.84 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 12.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

