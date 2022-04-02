KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,721 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,329,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

