KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,099.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $758,021.82 and $11,099.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

