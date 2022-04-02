Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.77

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$176.77 and traded as low as C$159.72. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$161.50, with a volume of 44,729 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KXS. CIBC dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,047.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

