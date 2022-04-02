Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 13,050,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,432. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

