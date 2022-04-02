Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $125.79 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.44 or 0.07500094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,807.41 or 1.00004564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,779,449,054 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

