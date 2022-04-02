KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 17.7%

Shares of KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) dropped 17.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.18.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.