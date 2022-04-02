Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and $1.55 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00271340 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.