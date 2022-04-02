KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 4.2%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60). 1,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The company has a market capitalization of £16.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.
About KRM22 (LON:KRM)
