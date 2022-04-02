Kuai Token Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

