Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $200.14 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $99.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $200.14 or 0.00430294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.22 or 0.07477905 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.15 or 1.00218870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.