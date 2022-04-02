Kylin (KYL) Achieves Market Cap of $19.87 Million

Kylin (KYL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $369,446.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00109040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

