L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.27

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.49. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 60,166 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.