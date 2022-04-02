L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

