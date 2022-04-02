Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0459

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $132,100.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

