Lanceria Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $58,629.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.04 or 0.07504466 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.66 or 0.99746240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046215 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

