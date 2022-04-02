Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,743.71

Landbox (LAND) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $88,743.71 and $15.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

