LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Stock Price Down 11.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 1,221,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 368,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

