Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

