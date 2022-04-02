Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $22.18. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 111,740 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

