Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Shares Down 0.3%

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 140,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 82,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHAA. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

