LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $27,026.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

